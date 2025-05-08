The Dallas Stars and the Winnipeg Jets didn't have much time to rest before their second round series, as both teams were coming off of historic Game 7 comebacks to advance. Stars forward Mikko Rantanen was the hottest player in the postseason after the first round after his Game 7 hat trick to take down his old team, the Colorado Avalanche.

The former Avs winger stayed hot for the green and white in Game 1. The Jets got on the board first in the second period after a scoreless opening 20 minutes, but Rantanen ripped off three goals in about eight minutes of game time to give the Stars a 3-1 lead.

Not only is this Rantanen's second-straight game with a hat trick, it is his second game in a row with three goals in one period. He now has 11 points in his last three games and is shining his brightest on the biggest stage.

The Finnish star may not be done yet, as there is still a period left to play in Game 1. The Jets are making a surge and trying to get back into the game after a late goal in the second cut the Dallas lead to 3-2 with 20 minutes to play.

Unsurprisingly, Rantanen is making history with this incredible output that he is putting out over the last few games. With this hat trick, he became the first player since Evander Kane to have multiple hat tricks in one postseason. He is also now the first player to record a hat trick in back-to-back playoff games since Jari Kurri did it for the Edmonton Oilers in 1985, according to Josh Dubow of the Associated Press.

If the Jets want to turn Game 1 and this series around, they will have to do what the Avalanche couldn't and slow Rantanen down. If he keeps going at this rate, the Stars are going to roll right into the Western Conference Finals with the player playing the best hockey in the league this postseason.