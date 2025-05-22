The Dallas Stars stole Game 1 of the 2025 Western Conference Finals against the Edmonton Oilers. The Oilers raced out to a 3-1 lead over the Stars on Wednesday night. But Miro Heiskanen helped his team storm back to claim a 6-3 victory on home ice at the American Airlines Center in Game 1.

Dallas has certainly had some moments of vulnerability in this postseason. There are times where they have struggled to get going offensively. However, they have shown a ton of resilience during this postseason run. Heiskanen let it be known on Wednesday night that his team is not willing to quit, no matter the situation.

“It doesn't matter if we're down two goals, however many goals, we never quit. There's always a chance to come back and we feel like if we play like that, pressure the [defensemen] and play in their zone more, it's always a chance to win,” Heiskanen said, via NHL.com's Taylor Baird. “Great third. If we keep doing that, it's going to be good.”

Stars, Miro Heiskanen overcome slow start in Oilers comeback win

The Stars were the first ones to admit that their initial effort wasn't good enough. Dallas was dominated for much of this game. If the Oilers had a couple of bounces go their way, the postgame narrative would be different on Wednesday night. Still, they found a way to get the job done, and they are happy with that.

“I didn’t feel through 40 minutes that we had made them earn the position they were in. So, guys responded. We got fortunate. We got some power-play goals. Happy for our power play. It took a lot of heat last year at this point of the year. It was the difference tonight for us, so it’s great,” Stars head coach Pete DeBoer said, via Baird.

The Stars have cleared the first test of this Western Conference Final. But this is far from over, no matter the emphatic comeback in Game 1. The Oilers and Stars return to the ice on Friday night for Game 2 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.