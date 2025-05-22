The Edmonton Oilers fell apart in Game 1 against the Dallas Stars in the 2025 Western Conference Final. Leon Draisaitl opened the scoring with a goal in the first period of play. Eventually, Edmonton took hold of a 3-1 lead heading into the third period. However, the Stars won Game 1 at the American Airlines Center by the score of 6-3.

Edmonton goalie Stuart Skinner allowed four goals in the final frame of regulation on Wednesday night. In front of him, the team had some unfortunate penalties and major defensive miscues in the third. Draisaitl did not like what he saw from his team. And he challenged the Oilers following the loss in Game 1 on Wednesday.

“We give up three goals in a row on the (penalty) kill, it just kills the momentum. You're just chasing the game. The game changes from there. We have to be more mature than that,” the Oilers star said, via Sportsnet.

Oilers' Leon Draisaitl not pleased with penalty killing

The Oilers have reached the same spot they were in last season: facing the Stars in the West Final. However, there is a night and day difference between these two runs. Edmonton had a near-perfect penalty kill in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. This postseason, they have the worst penalty kill of any remaining team.

Draisaitl is not a penalty killer, and does not see the ice when Edmonton goes down a man. That doesn't mean he liked what he saw on Wednesday night. He discussed the impact the penalty killing struggles had on this brutal loss to in Game 1.

“Obviously, penalties. We couldn't come up with a kill. Then the game got away from us a little bit through the kill. Obviously, then, the power play with a chance to tie it up wasn't much better. (We) just have to look at it, correct it,” the Oilers superstar said, via Sportsnet.

Edmonton defeated the Stars in the West Final last year. If this performance is any indication, though, history may not repeat itself. Draisaitl and the Oilers have a chance to get back in the series on Friday night in Game 2.