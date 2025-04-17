The Dallas Stars are headed to the Stanley Cup Playoffs. However, they are certainly lacking momentum heading into the postseason. The Stars lost to the Nashville Predators on Wednesday night. With this loss, Dallas has dropped each of their last seven games.

Mason Marchment opened the scoring just 16 seconds into the game. However, this lead did not last all that long. By the end of the first period, Nashville raced out to a 3-1. At the end of the night, the Predators skated away with a 5-1 win at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Stars have no more regular season games on their schedule. Their next contest is against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday in Game 1 of their first-round series in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. This end-of-season losing streak has not inspired a ton of confidence heading into the postseason. And head coach Pete DeBoer admitted to being slightly concerned about their current run of form.

“Yeah, of course,” DeBoer said, via NHL.com's Robby Stanley. “Particularly with the injuries. But we’ve got to figure it out. I mean, Saturday is the first time in probably three weeks where we’re playing with basically our season back on the line again, so that desperation level has to be there. Our execution has to be there. So, we’ve got to make sure we’re ready for that.”

The Stars saw Tyler Seguin return to the ice from injury. The veteran Dallas forward had not played an NHL game since December 4th. He recorded an assist on the Marchment goal. He addressed his return to the ice following the loss.

“I would call it a relief, for sure,” Seguin said, vis Stanley. “I think no matter what, when you’re coming back from anything, there’s a question mark. So yeah, I’ll take it and run.”

The Stars will certainly need Seguin to perform when the playoffs roll around. Having the veteran on the ice was certainly a welcomed sight. Perhaps he can help the team turn their fortunes around in Game 1 when they drop the puck against the Avalanche.