Believe it or not, Mikko Rantanen had another three-point night in the Dallas Stars' Game 3 win over the Winnipeg Jets. He assisted on Roope Hintz's opening goal, grabbed another assist on Alexander Petrovic's controversial go-ahead marker, and then added one of his own to pad the lead. It's hard to believe how well Rantanen is playing right now, but Pete DeBoer believes we are about to see even more success from his newest superstar.

“He's just getting started. He's just warming up. I think he's on a mission,” DeBoer told reporters post-game.

Rantanen obviously didn't record any points in Game 2 when Connor Hellebuyck had a shutout, but his stats since Game 5 against the Colorado Avalanche are astonishing. He had 11 points in the final three games of the Avalanche series, including a four-point night in Game 7 to break his old team's heart.

Rantanen started the Jets series with another four-point game, before adding three more in Sunday night's game. All in all, he now has 17 points in his last six games. It's an incredible number considering one of those games was a shutout, and it's hard to argue with DeBoer's statement.

Mikko Rantanen's revenge is fueling his success

Rantanen can say all the right things, but there is an element of revenge for how this season has gone. The Avalanche didn't want to pay him what he thought he was worth, so they traded him to the Carolina Hurricanes earlier in the season. When it didn't work out with the Hurricanes, they traded him to the Stars, where he has regained his status as one of the league's top wingers.

Game 7 might've been enough for some to get their revenge. However, it seems like Rantanen has the motivation to do even more with his chance to rub it in the faces of the Avalanche front office. It's a perfect opportunity for him to do it, as it'd sting even more if he wins a Stanley Cup with one of Colorado's biggest rivals. Why not add a Conn Smythe Trophy for the playoffs' current leading scorer?