Mark Scheifele will have a heavy heart when the Winnipeg Jets face the Dallas Stars in Game 6 on Saturday night.

Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff told reporters early Saturday that Scheifele's father passed away overnight.

Via Elliotte Friedman:

“Winnipeg GM Kevin Cheveldayoff told reporters a few minutes ago that Mark Scheifele’s father, Brad, passed away during the night. Head coach Scott Arniel went to the team hotel to be with Scheifele. Very, very sad to hear — all the best to his family and their friends,” Friedman wrote on X.

As expected, Scheifele's status for Game 6 is now uncertain after this unfathomable loss. He didn't join the Jets for morning skate.

“As an organization, we’re doing everything we can to support him,” Cheveldayoff said, via The Athletic. “We wish and give his family our most sincere condolences. And we ask that everybody respect their privacy this time.”

Brad Scheifele was in attendance for several playoff games during this run for Winnipeg, which makes this even harder for Mark. The team hasn't revealed the cause of death.

Teammate Adam Lowry said the Jets will be doing everything they can to support Mark Scheifele in this extremely difficult time:

“That’s such a big loss,” Lowry said after the morning skate. “That’s your mentor, that’s the person you looked up to growing up. That’s the person you want to be like. I think there’s just a lot of little things you’ve got to do to make sure Mark feels supported today and moving forward.”

Scheifele is one of Winnipeg's most important players, and he's been solid in this series, contributing two goals and two assists. Head coach Scott Arniel is expected to speak to reporters before puck drop, and Scheifele's status for this must-win contest will likely become clearer.

We send Scheifele and his family all the best wishes in this tough time.