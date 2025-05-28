Tyler Seguin and the Dallas Stars needed a win in Game 4 against the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night. However, they could not come up with a victory. The Oilers took Game 4 by the score of 4-1 at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. And this has put the Stars up against the wall heading home to Dallas for Game 5.

Seguin and the Stars have had issues scoring in this series. Since the third period of Game 1, Dallas has a total of two goals. They have had issues trying to solve Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner. This will need to change soon, though. Dallas has its season on the line now. And this has brought forth an intriguing mix of emotions in the Stars locker room.

“There's a little anger right now, and then there's excitement too. We get to go back home in front of our fans and break out a little bit here,” the veteran forward told reporters on Tuesday night, via Victory+.

Stars, Tyler Seguin have been here before

Seguin made a bit of a comparison on Tuesday night that is quite notable. He harkened back to Game 6 last year in the Western Conference Finals against the Oilers. He mentioned how his team could not catch a break then. And it feels as if history is repeating itself this year.

“I know it felt a little bit like last year in a way. Game 6, feeling like we were going everything but putting the pill in the net. Fortunately, we have an opportunity where we can come back here. Maybe we deserve a little bit better, but playoffs doesn't necessarily care about what you deserve, right? You have to force the bounces and make the bounces happen by working. We’re just one player, one shot away right now,” the Stars forward said, via Victory+.

The Stars need to figure something out sooner rather than later. They have no room for error with their backs against the wall. Let's see if Seguin and company can extend their season to Game 6 with a win on Thursday night over the Oilers.