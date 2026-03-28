The San Francisco Giants opened their season on Wednesday night against the New York Yankees on Netflix. They hosted the curtain-raiser to the 2026 MLB season, filled with hope for the year ahead. Unfortunately, the first couple games have not been kind to first-year manager Tony Vitello and his team.

The Giants were roughed up in their Opening Day loss to the Yankees on Wednesday. Things were much closer on Friday night, as Robbie Ray took the mound. However, they still failed to pick up the win. Aaron Judge broke out of his early-season slump to help New York claim a 3-0 win at Oracle Park.

This loss has seen the Giants make history that no team wants to be associated with, as well. “Giants are first team ever to score 0 runs and have 5 or fewer hits combined in first 2 games of a season,” Associated Press writer Josh Dubow wrote on social media after Friday's game.

The score was close, but the San Francisco offense showed few signs of life. In fact, they managed just one hit throughout the entire game. That hit came in the second inning. Center fielder Heliot Ramos smacked a ball into right field for a double.

It's been a rough start for the Giants as they look to make the postseason in 2026. San Francisco finished 81-81 last year and has not made the postseason since winning a franchise record 107 games in 2021.

The Giants will look for their first win of the season on Saturday against the Yankees before hitting the road for the first time to begin a three-game set against the San Diego Padres on Monday.