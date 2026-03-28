Caleb Williams fired shots at Skip Bayless following the latter's disagreement towards the Chicago Bears star quarterback having the “iceman” nickname.

Williams has been earning his stripes in the NFL, elevating to a higher status as one of the best quarterbacks in the league. He got the Bears back to playoff contention within two seasons, hopeful for great success in the long term.

His talents have propelled him to garner the “Iceman” nickname, which caught the attention of Bayless. For the sports commentator, he doesn't like that Williams is taking a nickname that he believes belongs to NBA legend George Gervin.

“I’m a Caleb Williams fan. But I was a much bigger Iceman Gervin fan, and I’m offended Caleb and Co. are trying to steal George’s all-time great nickname. I unleash on today’s Arena Gridiron 2:30 E,” Bayless said.

Williams caught wind of Bayless' post on social media, firing back at the viral take.

“Idc about where your fandom stands. I was trying give you and everyone else the benefit of the doubt. About knowing business and being smart about it. But I guess not. Foolish of me! Also words matter Skip Bayless. “Steal” Enjoy that podcast,” Williams said.

What lies ahead for Caleb Williams, Bears

Caleb Williams believes he is deserving of the “Iceman” nickname despite Skip Bayless' reservations. In the meantime, the star quarterback looks to keep getting better in the early years of his NFL career.

Williams is coming off an incredible sophomore campaign with Ben Johnson as his head coach. He went 11-6 in his 17 starts, leading Chicago to the playoffs and the NFC North Division title. He completed 330 total passes for 3,942 yards and 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions while racking up 77 rushes for 388 yards and three touchdowns.

The Bears made a solid playoff run this past season, beating the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card before losing to the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round. Williams completed 47 passes for 618 yards and four touchdowns and five interceptions.