Clayton Kershaw retired from MLB after the 2025 season, ending his career with a World Series win with the Los Angeles Dodgers. After participating in the World Baseball Classic before the start of the 2026 campaign, it appears Kershaw is re-joining L.A. once again. This time in a new role.

Reports indicate that the 38-year-old former left-handed pitcher is joining the Dodgers as a special assistant, according to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. It's not entirely known what duties Kershaw will have, but Los Angeles wanted him to keep him involved with the team in some way.

“Clayton Kershaw has officially been brought on as a Dodgers special assistant,” reported Ardaya. “What that means going forward is fluid, but the organization obviously wasn't shy they want to keep him involved.”

Due to Kershaw's 18 years of playing as a pitcher for the organization, it's safe to assume he will help with the Dodgers' pitching group to some capacity. Mark Prior is the club's official pitching coach, and Kershaw is likely to work alongside him throughout the 2026 season.

Prior actually spoke about how much he was going to miss Clayton Kershaw before spring training began. With the three-time Cy Young Award winner (2011, 2013, 2014) returning as a special assistant, Prior might be the happiest person in the Dodgers' organization right now.

Clayton Kershaw ended his MLB career playing all 18 seasons with the Dodgers. He will go down as one of the league's best all-time pitchers, owning a career 2.53 ERA and 1.018 WHIP with 3,025 strikeouts. He is one of just 20 pitchers all-time to record at least 3,000 strikeouts.