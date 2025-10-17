The Detroit Red Wings have won three straight games after a disastrous showing against the Montreal Canadiens to open the 2025-26 season. They hoped to make it four straight against a Tampa Bay Lightning team without Nikita Kucherov. Rookie defenseman Axel Sandin-Pellikka made sure Detroit got off on the right foot on Friday night.

Sandin-Pellikka received the puck on a pass from captain Dylan Larkin. A delayed penalty was called on the Lightning, but it did not matter. The rookie defender's shot skipped on the ice before finding the back of the net. This goal gave Detroit a deserved 1-0 lead in the first period.

First NHL point. First NHL goal. Congrats, Axel! pic.twitter.com/7XaJ5ayKmi — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) October 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Red Wings certainly have high hopes for Sandin-Pellikka. He is a first-round pick from the 2023 NHL Draft. Many believed he had the potential to be a gifted player in the league. However, there were questions as to how the Swedish defender would adapt to the North American style of play.

So far, he has squashed any concerns. Sandin-Pellikka is one of three Red Wings rookies on the roster, alongside wingers Emmitt Finnie and Michael Brandsegg-Nygard. Despite being a rookie, the Swede entered Friday night's contest as one of four players averaging more than 20 minutes of ice time per game.

Detroit has missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs in each of the last nine seasons. They are looking to bring postseason hockey back to Hockeytown. Sandin-Pellikka is among the young core of players expected to lead the Red Wings not only this season, but in future years, as well.

So far, the young defender has earned a clear vote of confidence from head coach Todd McLellan. It's certainly never easy to earn a spot, especially on a team with the history the Red Wings have. However, he has proven to be up to the task thus far. And he has a goal in the NHL to prove his quality.