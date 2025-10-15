The Detroit Red Wings are off to a decent if unspectacular start to the 2025-26 season, losing to the Montreal Canadiens on home ice before defeating the Toronto Maple Leafs in back-to-back games to improve to 2-1.

One player who has endeared himself to his new head coach is rookie defenseman Axel Sandin-Pellikka. The 20-year-old has been thrown right into the fire in his first NHL campaign, currently sitting third on the Red Wings with an average ice time of 21:02.

Although he remains without a point, Todd McLellan has liked what he's seen from the former No. 17 overall selection in the 2023 NHL Draft.

“He's a heady player,” he said recently, per NHL.com's Adam Kimelman. “What does that mean? He's got good eyes, good vision, anticipation skills. I've used the term chess and checkers; he can play chess every now and then on the ice. That's a valuable thing to have.

“We believe he's only going to get better. We're seeing him evolve right in front of our eyes, but we believe over time he'll get better.”

Certainly high praise from the veteran bench boss, who is currently coaching three rookie players in 2025-26.

3 rookies earned place on Red Wings' opening night roster

Along with Sandin-Pellikka, top prospects Michael Brandsegg-Nygard and Emmitt Finnie have also played in Detroit's first three regular-season games.

Finnie has been effective, managing two points over his first three NHL contests while skating on the top line alongside Dylan Larkin. Brandsegg-Nygard doesn't have a point but is seeing third line minutes in the early going.

It's a youth revolution in Michigan, and although there's no guarantee all three players stick with the big league club, GM Steve Yzerman has been impressed so far.

“For all of us that have watched them through the preseason and going back to the two games in Texas, it’s been impressive,” Yzerman said, per Red Wings reporter Jonathan Mills. “You watch Emmitt Finnie skate, the poise and the smarts of Axel and his puck-handling skills back there. Then, Michael shooting the puck and playing hard – he’s got a real element to his game.

“I’m not in the room, but I get a sense…It’s very exciting for everybody. The fans that have been following the team, I think it’s obvious they’re talented young players. Hoping that translates now into the regular season.”

While Brandsegg-Nygard and Finnie certainly project as future NHL players, Sandin-Pellikka is expected to be a staple on Detroit's blue line for years to come. He's already earned a ton of trust from the coaching staff; along with Moritz Seider, he's “one of two Red Wings defensemen averaging more than 1:20 per game on the power play (1:27) and penalty kill (1:22),” per Kimelman.

The young Swede will look to continue helping the Red Wings win games, starting with an all-Atlantic Division clash against the defending champion Florida Panthers on Wednesday night at Little Caesars Arena.