The Detroit Red Wings are still on top of the Atlantic Division after getting drubbed by the New York Islanders 5-0 on Thursday. While the season is still young, Detroit is well on its way to breaking the nine-year playoff drought. Red Wings forward Alex DeBrincat wants to play in important games before that, however, as he stumps for a spot on Team USA at the 2026 Olympics.

“Obviously, I believe in myself,” DeBrincat told NHL.com's Nicholas Cotsonika. “I believe I should be on that team. I feel good right now. With that being said, there's a lot of good players. I'm sure they have some hard, tough choices.”

DeBrincat was not on Team USA at the 4 Nations Face-Off in February. He was also not invited to the Olympic camp over the summer. The Red Wings' success has him under the spotlight, and he said his play has improved along with the extra eyes.

“This year, I've been relatively good defensively. Overall, that's something I try to work on every year. I don't think I play soft by any means. I think I can go out there and grind and kind of play the same way I do now but in a lower role, I think, with a little less playing time.” Debrincat continued, “I think I'm capable of it. I think I try to play the same way no matter where I'm at, and that's working hard, getting pucks back, and obviously trying to defend.”

Team USA currently has many key players dealing with injuries, including Auston Matthews, Jack Hughes, and both Tkachuk brothers. DeBrincat could use that opportunity to work his way onto the American team. He has scored at least 27 goals in each of the last five seasons. And one more goal could have won Team USA the gold at the 4 Nations in 2025.