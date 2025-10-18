The Detroit Red Wings will be without veteran winger Patrick Kane and star forward Lucas Raymond for their Sunday matinee match-up with the Edmonton Oilers.

Kane left Friday’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning after crashing hard into the boards late in the third period.

Red Wings coach Todd McLellan told the media that Kane will not play on Sunday afternoon with the upper-body injury he sustained on the play, per The Athletic’s Max Bultman.

The 36-year-old former MVP is off to a hot start to the 2025-26 season. He has two goals and five points through Detroit’s first five games of the season. Kane scored 21 goals and 59 points in 72 games for the Red Wings in 2024-25. He previously had 20 goals and 47 points in 50 games in 2023-24 after signing with Detroit mid-season.

McLellan also provided an update on star winger Lucas Raymond ahead of Sunday’s game against the twice-reigning Western Conference champions.

Raymond will still not be available on Sunday after missing the past two games. McLellan told reporters that his star forward will be listed as day-to-day, per Bultman.

Article Continues Below

The 23-year-old has two goals and three points in three games in 2025-26.

He left Monday’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs after playing just over seven minutes after taking a hard hit into the boards from Toronto defenseman Chris Tanev. He crashed hard head-first into the boards and did not return to the game.

Raymond reached the 80-point plateau for the first time in his career in 2024-25. He led Detroit in assists (53) and points (80) while playing in all 82 of the Red Wings’ games.

He also played a fully-healthy 82-game season in 2023-24, racking up a career-high 31 goals and 72 points. The 2020 fourth-overall pick established himself as one of Detroit’s best scorers and most reliable top-six forwards in his two-season run without missing any games.