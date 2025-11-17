The Detroit Red Wings beat the New York Rangers 2-1 at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, moving to 11-7-1 on the season. Cam Talbot was sensational in the net, making 18 saves in the effort. Lucas Raymond scored the game-winner to send the Blueshirts fans home sad. The Red Wings collapsed against the Sabres in their previous game, so head coach Todd McLellan was particularly proud of this effort.

“Really good response,” McLellan told Dan Rosen of NHL.com. “I wasn't real sure how it was going to go. Obviously, we took one on the chin yesterday, and looking for some of that resilience. We saw it in our group, and I thought that was our best overall team game for a full 60 minutes. We checked for our chances. We didn't have to play with a lot of carelessness or recklessness, and found a way. Used every minute we had to win a game. So, happy for the group.”

The Red Wings put 42 shots on Jonathan Quick, who stood on his head to keep the Rangers in the game. But Raymond finally deployed the dagger with less than four minutes to go in the third period. Frustrations boiled over after the buzzer, with a line brawl breaking out. A wild Original 6 matchup in Manhattan went McLellan's way.

On Saturday, the Red Wings lost 5-4 in overtime despite taking a 4-1 lead early in the second period. The Sabres stole the point in Detroit, which could have an impact way down the line. But they stifled the impact that the collapse had by picking up two points in New York the next day.

The Red Wings have not made the playoffs in a decade, with a never-ending rebuild orchestrated by Steve Yzerman. Now, they have some momentum as they look to make a playoff push this season.

The Red Wings host the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday.