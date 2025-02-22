The 4 Nations Face-Off came to a thrilling conclusion on Thursday night with Connor McDavid giving Team Canada an overtime win over Team USA. Detroit Red Wings star Lucas Raymond did not play in this final. However, he played a major role in the tournament for Team Sweden. And it's an experience he will never forget.

Raymond did not score a goal for the Swedes at the 4 Nations. In saying this, he often provided an offensive spark for his country. The Red Wings star also had three assists in three games. Two of these assists came against McDavid and the Canadians. Sweden forced overtime against Canada, though they lost the tournament opener. On Friday, Raymond spoke about the experience he had representing his nation over the last week.

“A lot of fun, fun hockey, with a lot of great players out there,” Raymond said, via Detroit News reporter Ted Kulfan. “It (the tournament) exceeded everyone's expectations. Fans, and us players. Everyone knew everyone was excited to go there and play, but the intensity and the pace of hockey that was played, it was a lot of fun to play in. And for fans, to watch as well.”

“It's for sure (frustrating) but at the same time, we only won one game, so we knew we had to win at least two and unfortunately that didn't happen,” Raymond continued. “But the games were unreal. Everyone was very excited. I said the first game against Canada (an overtime loss) was probably one of the coolest games I've played, if not the coolest.”

Red Wings' Lucas Raymond showed his skill at 4 Nations

The Red Wings star has 21 goals and 59 points in 55 games entering play Saturday. He is the team's leader in points, while he ranks third in goals behind Dylan Larkin and Alex DeBrincat. Raymond is a major reason Detroit is coming out of the 4 Nations break in possession of the second Wild Card spot in the East.

“His game that we see here on a regular basis transferred to that type of environment, and any time that happens, that's a real good thing,” head coach Todd McLellan said of his young star's play for Team Sweden, via Kulfan. “Sometimes players go and try to do too much, or they're afraid of the stage and they don't want to make mistakes, so they shrivel up. That wasn't him at all.”

The Red Wings return to the ice on Saturday against the Minnesota Wild. Detroit is hoping they can continue marching toward the Stanley Cup Playoffs during the second half of the season. If they make it, Raymond will certainly play a major role in getting them to the postseason.