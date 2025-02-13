The 4 Nations Face-Off kicked off with Team Sweden facing Team Canada on Wednesday night. The 4 Nations began with a bang as the Montreal crowd brought a ton of energy to the game. Team Canada began the scoring festivities in the first period and eventually went on to win in overtime, thanks to Mitch Marner. For Sweden's Erik Karlsson, his country could have put a better foot forward.

Karlsson spoke with the media following the contest. Tre Kronor fell behind 2-0 in the first period and 3-1 in the second. They eventually forced overtime, but it wasn't enough. Karlsson had a rather eye-opening reaction to his country's performance on Wednesday night.

“Yeah, I mean, less than an ideal start, I think, for Team Sweden. That was a little bit of a nut kicker,” the Swedish star said via New York Post reporter Mollie Walker.

Erik Karlsson, Team Sweden has work to do in the 4 Nations

Erik Karlsson and Team Sweden are not out of the 4 Nations tournament yet. They have two games remaining against the United States and Finland. However, failing to pick up the second point on Wednesday could haunt them moving forward.

The 4 Nations Face-Off rewards points a bit differently than the NHL does. A regulation win is worth three points at the 4 Nations. Winning in overtime nets you two points, while an overtime loss gives a country a single point. A regulation loss results in no points.

Theoretically, Tre Kronor could in their next games in regulation. This would give them seven points for the tournament, putting them in good standing to potentially make the championship game. However, they have a daunting matchup with the United States on the horizon to end Round Robin play. The Americans are favorites to win this tournament, so this is a tough matchup for Sweden.

Still, Sweden's comeback effort against Team Canada on Wednesday could give them confidence moving forward. They would do well to avoid resting on moral victories, though. And this experienced group knows they need to put in a better effort. The Swedes retake the ice on Saturday as they take on Finland to end the Montreal portion of the 4 Nations Face-Off.