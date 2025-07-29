It's not often that a player gets activated off of injured reserve in the dog days of summer — but that's exactly what the Detroit Red Wings did with forward Carter Mazur on Monday.

The 23-year-old, who was selected 70th overall by the Wings in the 2021 Draft, had a devastating start to his NHL career. Mazur sustained an upper-body injury in his debut on March 6 against the Utah Mammoth. The Jackson, Michigan native suffered a long-term ailment after playing just two shifts.

That ended up resulting in a four-month stay on IR. But as he told NHL.com's Jonathan Mills earlier this week, he's feeling fully healthy and ready to contribute in 2025-26.

“I was called up for a reason,” Mazur said. “My game is still there. It’s not a career-ending injury, but the thought of that happening with all my family and friends there is still brutal. However, I have a great support system behind me. Every single one of them supports me no matter what. It was a tough thing to go through, but I have the right people behind me to get me in the right spot.”

The prospect confirmed that he gained 15 pounds of muscle this summer.

“Gaining strength was always a big part of probably why I’ve gotten hurt a lot,” he said. “I’m on the smaller side, but [Grand Rapids Griffins Strength and Conditioning Coordinator] Marcus [Kinney] and [Griffins Physical Therapist] Zack Harvey put me in a good spot heading into the summer. Just keeping that muscle on, figuring out more about my body and what I really need is huge.”

Red Wings' Carter Mazur will battle for a roster spot in 2025-26

Mazur was solid for the Griffins in the American Hockey League, playing 60 games in 2023-24 and chipping in 17 goals and 37 points. He appeared in 20 more contests in 2024-25, adding 15 points before being called up to the Red Wings.

The right-shot left-winger will have a chance to crack Detroit's bottom-six after Vladimir Tarasenko was traded to the Minnesota Wild this offseason.

He will compete with the likes of Austin Watson and Elmer Soderblom for a spot on the fourth line. The Red Wings brought in Mason Appleton and James van Riemsdyk in free agency, while Jonatan Berggren and Marco Kasper are locks to make the opening night roster.

The most likely scenario is that Mazur will start the season with the Griffins, although if that's the case, he will be one of the next men up in case of injuries. But if he has a strong training camp, he could win out a depth roster spot in the big leagues come October.

“After being [with the Red Wings], it makes it even clearer how much I need to be better,” Mazur told Mills. “I need to push myself and I want to help them get back to the playoffs. I know I can get to that level. I have the ability, so it’s just about staying healthy. I’ve been through a lot of injuries, and I feel like I’ve come back better and stronger from every single one.”

The Red Wings haven't advanced to the dance in almost a decade, but the hope in Michigan is that the squad can take the next step and return to legitimate postseason contention in 2025-26.