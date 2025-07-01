The Detroit Red Wings took time away from their NHL Draft exploits to pay homage to one of their fallen legends.

On Tuesday, former player Alex Delvecchio passed away at the age of 93. Delvecchio played for the Red Wings from 1951-1973.

Delvecchio's family issued an official statement celebrating his life and legacy that was shared on the Red Wings X page. They changed their profile picture to Delvecchio's No.10.

“Alex was more than a Hockey icon, he was a devoted husband, loving father, grandfather, great grandfather, cherished friend, and respected teammate to so many” the statement read in part. “While the world knew him as an incredible hockey player with numerous accomplishments on the ice, we knew him as someone whose humility, strength, competitiveness, kindness, and heart were even greater than his professional achievements.”

During his career, Delvecchio played in 1,549 games and had 1,281 points. In total, he had 456 goals and 825 assists.

Furthermore, Delvecchio and the Red Wings won three Stanley Cups (1952, 1954, 1955). He was also a 13 time NHL All-Star.

In addition, Delvecchio won three Lady Byng Memorial Trophies for sportsmanship. Altogether, he was the team captain for twelve seasons with the Red Wings.

Without question, Delvecchio is one of the greatest players to play for the Detroit Red Wings.

Alex Delvecchio's legacy with the Red Wings

Delvecchio's time in Detroit was defined in large part due to his longevity, consistency, and character.

In terms of longevity, he played all of his 24 seasons with the Red Wings. An accomplishment that was uncanny in hockey during his era.

On consistency, Delvecchio finished in the top ten in scoring eleven times during his career.

Aside from his legendary teammate Gordie Howe, Delvecchio rarely got into fights. Ultimately, he was a player who prioritize flow over fighting.

Later on, Delvecchio became Detroit's head coach (1973-1975, 1976-1977) and general manger (1974-1977).

He is survived by his wife Judy, five children, ten grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.