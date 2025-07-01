The Detroit Red Wings officially signed 24-year-old right-winger Jonatan Berggren to a one-year contract extension worth $1.825 million for the 2025–26 season. This decision comes just in time, as he was about to hit restricted free agency, according to the Red Wings' press release. With Berggren now part of the lineup, the forward situation looks much better.

Berggren completed the 2024-25 season with 24 points – 12 goals and 12 assists – in 75 games, establishing him as a valuable member of Detroit's third forward line. His steady offensive performance throughout an entire NHL season suggests the team relies on him to continue his development.

Berggren was selected by the Red Wings 33rd overall in the 2018 NHL Draft. With 58 points (29 goals, 29 assists) in 154 career NHL games, he has advanced from a question mark as a prospect to becoming a reliable scoring option. He's a player.

By re-signing Berggren, Detroit shows confidence in its young core. As Detroit tries to re-establish itself in the playoff conversation, it's a smart move to re-sign cost-effective players like Berggren while they are still onboarding talent to the team. His output in the AHL playoffs only reinforces his readiness.

This deal also paves the way for more consistent ice time for Berggren, who will be a restricted free agent again next summer. With the Wings hardening their lineup, this signing could relieve some off-season pressure and allow them to keep options open. This modest contract is a boon for teams undertaking a rebuilding mode.

The Red Wings locked up Berggren, which helps the team add scoring depth to its roster while still giving the team some salary cap flexibility heading into the season. As the team shifts its focus, the contract for this winger fits perfectly with the youth movement the franchise seems to embrace. A young core is essential for a franchise aiming for steady and gradual growth.