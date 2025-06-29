The 2025 NHL Draft saw some very intriguing picks, especially in the early going. While the trade activity did not match pre-draft hype, the draft was a significant event. Each of the league's 32 teams added what they believe to be the future cornerstones of their franchise. And there are few teams that understand the importance of the draft than the Detroit Red Wings.

Detroit built much of its 1990s-2000s success on its drafting. Names such as Niklas Lidstrom, Pavel Datsyuk, Henrik Zetterberg, and Chris Osgood formed the foundation of their long quarter-century playoff streak. This group helped Detroit experience a golden age that saw the franchise win four Stanley Cups in 15 years while also making two other appearances in the Stanley Cup Final.

The Red Wings of today are a much different story. They are trying to build their way back to contention status. And that work starts at the 2025 NHL Draft. With this in mind, let's take a deeper look at their class and give them an initial grade now that the event has ended.

Detroit places importance on goaltending

The Red Wings love adding to their goaltending depth whenever they get a chance. In fact, Detroit traded for John Gibson in a deal with the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday afternoon to address an immediate need. However, their existing pipeline depth did not preclude them from taking another swing on a goaltender.

The Red Wings used their third-round pick, No. 75 overall, to take Michal Pradel from the USHL's Tri-City Storm. Pradel had a midseason resurgence after joining the Storm midseason. He was one of the more impressive netminders in the league during the final stretch of the season. He posted a save percentage of .896 with one shutout in 10 games.

Pradel truly came alive playing for his native Slovakia at the U18 World Championships. He played 10 games for his country and was lights out, posting a .920 save percentage. All in all, he was the best goalie at the tournament.

Pradel has some intriguing tools that look like they can translate to the NHL. For instance, he is strong at tracking the puck and never being caught off guard when there's traffic in front. However, he does struggle with rebound control, which can hold him back.

The Red Wings have two of the best goaltending prospects in the world in Sebastian Cossa and Trey Augustine. Gibson gives them a solid goalie for the next two seasons, as well. Goaltending is the most volatile position in the sport, however. So taking a chance on a player like Pradel could pay off in the long run.

Red Wings find talent in early rounds

The Red Wings had the 13th overall pick, and they landed a very intriguing talent. Detroit selected Carter Bear, a winger from the WHL's Everett Silvertips. This was a very good pick, as ClutchPoints graded the selection an A-.

Bear could have been a top-10 pick had he not injured his Achilles. Moreover, teams weren't blown away with his interviews at the NHL Draft Combine in early June. Still, Bear is a very skilled winger who can score in loads. The Red Wings draft pick is an impressive combination of breathtaking playmaking and relentless physicality that Detroit certainly needs.

Detroit's second round pick is slightly different, but still intriguing. They selected Eddie Genborg, a winger from Linköping HC in the SHL, with the 44th pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. Genborg lacks the high-end offensive ability Bear possesses. However, the Swedish winger is another relentless physical presence who can create chaos around the net in the offensive zone.

There are questions around Genborg's projection at the NHL level. However, there is some hope he can become a special player if the offense comes around. In any event, these are two very intriguing talents that the Red Wings could build around moving forward.

Late round swings may define 2025 NHL Draft class

What could end up as the defining factor in this class are the late-round swings the Red Wings took. Detroit passed on some higher floor prospects late in the 2025 NHL Draft. Instead, they prioritized project prospects that may contain untapped potential.

One player generating buzz is Slovak forward Michal Svrcek. Svrcek comes from Brynäs IF from the SHL, where he produced at a point-per-game pace in the Swedish junior league. He evolved his game during the season, going from power-play specialist to more of an even-strength play-driver.

Svrcek is undersized, which contributes to his draft placement. However, there is a lot of skill on display here. If the offense continues developing, and he shows more of a willingness to push play toward the middle, he could be a gem for Detroit.

Another name to watch is New England prep forward Grayden Robertson-Palmer. He was Detroit's final pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, and he could be one of the more intriguing. He is an all-out effort forward who will throw the body. However, he combines his high motor with impressive playmaking that shows there may be more to his game. It's just a matter of how he does when playing at a higher level.

Detroit may not come away with a star in these later rounds. Players like defenseman Will Murphy may struggle to see the NHL at all, for instance. But there is promise here if Detroit can be patient. Some of their recent mid-to-late round picks in recent years have shown promise, so the hope isn't entirely unwarranted.

Grades and final thoughts

The Red Wings wanted to add skill and physicality to their system. In the 2025 NHL Draft, they did just that. Bear is a potential top-six winger who has a chance to be a legitimate star if healthy. Genborg also has a chance to outperform his draft projections.

However, this class is going to live and die by its later round swings. If these players work out, then this may be one of the team's best classes in recent memory. If they don't, then it's just alright. In terms of potential, this is one of the better drafts in the league. However, so many players have a lot of work to do before reaching that potential. As a result, their grade takes a dip.

Red Wings draft grade: B-

Best pick: Carter Bear – Round 1, Pick 13

Worst pick: Will Murphy – Round 6, Pick 172

Most intriguing pick: Michal Svrcek – Round 4, Pick 119