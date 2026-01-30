On Thursday night, NHL history was made. The Detroit Red Wings entered the game looking to get back on track after losing two of their last three games. They are hosting a struggling Washington Capitals squad at home, providing optimism that they can get back into the win column. Instead, something more momentous has happened for a legend in the game, Patrick Kane.

Midway through the second period, with Detroit trailing 1-0, Kane assisted on Ben Chiarot's game-tying goal. More importantly, it was the 1,375th point of his professional career. That passed Mike Modano for the most points in NHL history among American-born players.

THIS ONE COUNTS ✅ PATRICK KANE HAS PASSED MIKE MODANO FOR MOST POINTS BY AN AMERICAN-BORN PLAYER! pic.twitter.com/UAeTo6lLUg — NHL (@NHL) January 30, 2026

He accomplished the feat a few months after turning 37 years old. Modano was 40 when he previously set the mark.

It was only a matter of time for Kane to set the mark. He has left an indelible mark on the game, which was recognized by fellow Americans.

“When you think of USA Hockey, he's one of the first players that comes to mind, if not the first player,” Jack Eichel said, per ESPN. “Such a great representation of USA Hockey and us Americans — something for a lot of the guys that came after him to strive to be, myself included.”

Patrick Kane was drafted first overall by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2007 NHL Draft. He spent the first 16+ years of his career with Chicago, helping the team win three Stanley Cups (2010, 2013, 2015). He has been named an All-Star nine times, having won several awards throughout his career. That includes the Conn Smythe and Art Ross trophies.

This season, Kane has eight goals and 24 assists in 40 games played. Throughout his illustrious career, he has notched exactly 500 goals and 875 assists.