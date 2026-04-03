The Chicago Bears have been asking the NFL for its compensatory draft picks after former assistant general manager Ian Cunningham left the organization for the general manager job with the Atlanta Falcons. But it appears the league is not going to grant Chicago the two third-round comp picks the franchise feels it deserves.

Reports indicate the NFL informed the Bears on Friday that the comp picks are not going to be granted, according to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune. The league claims that, although Cunningham is the new general manager for the Falcons, his position with Atlanta still does not fulfill a Primary Football Executive role.

“The matter is now closed following the [Bears] appeal. The NFL informed the Bears today they will not receive compensatory picks,” said the league. “The policy is designed to provide picks for the Primary Football Executive position. The League determined Mr. Cunningham did not fill that role with the Falcons as it is defined in League rules.”

It all comes down to the pecking order of the Falcons' front office as to why the Bears are not being given comp picks. Because Atlanta named former quarterback Matt Ryan the President of Football, Ryan is considered the lead football executive for the organization. Not Ian Cunningham.

Had the Falcons not created that role for Ryan and still hired Cunningham as general manager, then by the league's rules, the Bears would have received compensatory draft picks. Atlanta named Ryan the President of Football nearly three weeks before hiring Cunningham in late January.

So, the Bears will enter the 2026 NFL Draft with seven total picks. They own the No. 25 overall selection in the first round. Chicago also owns two picks in round two, their own (57) and the Buffalo Bills' pick (60). General manager Ryan Poles will have four total picks within the top 100.