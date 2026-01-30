The Detroit Red Wings lost 4-3 in a shootout to the Washington Capitals on Thursday. But Patrick Kane became the all-time US-born points leader in the first period on a secondary assist to Ben Chiarot, passing Mike Modano for the top spot. After the game, Kane reacted to setting the US points record in an interview with NHL Insider Jon Morosi.

It was a special night for Patrick Kane and the @NHL. @jonmorosi spoke with Kane following his record-breaking night. https://t.co/Mc58nKSX4d pic.twitter.com/ZY7x5xBRBP — NHL Media (@NHLMedia) January 30, 2026

Kane emphasized how good it felt to be acknowledged for the feat, which was his 1,375th career point. Additionally, he stated that this was a game he loved and cherished, and he enjoyed accomplishing it. Kane helped the Wings score their first goal in the first period, which helped him pass Mike Modano for the record for most points by a US-born hockey player.

Article Continues Below

It was just recently that Kane scored the 500th goal of his career. He has been an instrumental scorer for the Wings, netting eight goals and 24 assists over 40 contests, including two power-play markers.

Kane signed an extension with the Red Wings before the season and has produced for them since joining them in free agency in the 2023-24 season. Although he is not the point-per-game player he once was, he still has found ways to contribute, especially on the power play. The Red Wings currently are 17th in goals and 16th in assists. Yet, they are also seventh on the power play, displaying their ability to thrive while on the man advantage.

Kane still has plenty in the tank as he attempts to help the Red Wings make the playoffs for the first time since the 2015-16 season. Currently, they sit second in the Atlantic Division, trailing the Tampa Bay Lightning by two points, and 11 points ahead of the Florida Panthers, the first team outside the playoff race. Their next big test will come Saturday when they welcome the Colorado Avalanche to Little Caesars Arena.