The Sacramento Kings dropped another tough game on Friday to the Golden State Warriors, 137-103. Sacramento's defense got carved up in the game, and Kings guard Zach LaVine wasn't too happy about it.

“You don’t get points for keeping things close in this league. You’re supposed to keep it competitive and get it down the stretch and figure out how to win and we haven’t done anything but the opposite of that,” LaVine said after the loss, per Sactown Sports.

Sacramento managed just 19 points in the fourth quarter of the game, while allowing Golden State to pour in 40. It was a devastating turn of events after the Kings trailed by just four at halftime. The Kings are now 8-30 on the season following the loss.

LaVine scored 15 points in the contest, but was -29 in plus-minus. He also struggled with his shot. LaVine made just one three pointer in seven attempts.

The lowly Kings have now dropped seven games in a row. Following the win, Golden State improved to 21-18 on the campaign.

Kings are going through a nightmare right now

Sacramento is struggling, and that may be an understatement. The Kings hold the worst record in the Western Conference and have been blown out in several games this year.

Against the Warriors, the Kings shot just 26 percent from three-point range. Sacramento also allowed Golden State to score 20 points off turnovers, which hurt the squad. Golden State led at one point by 35 points.

Following the game, Warriors guard Stephen Curry made an interesting comment that probably won't sit well with the Kings. He was asked by a reporter if the Warriors have a rivalry with Sacramento.

“Geographically, yes,” Curry said postgame, per Underground NBA. “That’s about it.”

The Kings look to snap their losing streak, when they next play the Houston Rockets on Sunday night.