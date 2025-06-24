Did the Baltimore Ravens put the final piece of the puzzle in with the signing of Jaire Alexander? Ravens coach John Harbaugh said it made one of his players happy. Meanwhile, quarterback Lamar Jackson fired back at the label of “skinny.”

Jackson said he’s not skinny, according to espn.com.

“Don't say skinny, I stay in shape,” an animated Jackson said while pointing at his body. “I'm fit, because skinny is like puny. I don't think I'm puny. I'm still 200 [pounds].”

Jackson entered last season having dropped 15 pounds. He reportedly looked like a sleek new version of himself.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson leading the way

Along with no being skinny, Jackson is taking the front seat while trying to drive the Ravens over the hump and into the Super Bowl.

“He wants to do a lot more personal stuff with us, just to get that team camaraderie on a good level,” Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers said.

Jackson said he’s simply trying to bond with his teammates.

“I feel like just bonding with my guys will help us out a lot more on the field,” Jackson said. “Picking each other's brains, being around each other a lot more. We'll probably know what one of us is thinking ahead.”

Quarterback coach Tee Martin said Jackson has been more vocal this year.

“The biggest area I've seen is the verbal and nonverbal communication that he has really grown and taken his game to the next level,” Martin said.

Jackson said being more vocal is part of his experience level.

“I'm going into Year 8, so I've got no other choice,” Jackson said. “There are a lot of young guys coming in now, so I've got to.”

Jackson and the Ravens are still smarting from that tough 27-25 loss to the Bills in the AFC divisional round. Jackson said it certainly hangs with him, according to yahoo.com.

“I never get over a loss,” Jackson said, “I don’t care how small it might be to someone else or how great it might be, it’s always the same for me. We’re going to bounce back, and when we come back, I feel like we are going to have vengeance on our minds.”