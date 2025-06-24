The Indiana Pacers fell one game short of their goal of an NBA championship, but a fellow Indiana basketball legend had some encouraging words for the team. 2012 WNBA champion Tamika Catchings sent her support to the Pacers and their injured star, Tyrese Haliburton.

“No matter what I’m proud of this @Pacers team!” she wrote on Sunday via X. “Fought til the end! Prayers up @TyHaliburton22 🙏🏽🥰Congrats to the @okcthunder!”

The Pacers fell, 103-91, to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday in Game 7 of the NBA Finals. To make matters worse, Haliburton suffered a torn right achilles tendon during the game and has since undergone surgery. His recovery could keep him out all of next season.

Catchings played 15 seasons in the WNBA, all with the Indiana Fever, but it took until her 11th year before she won a championship. A 10-time All-Star, Catchings was also 2012 WNBA Finals MVP and named to the league's 25th Anniversary Team in 2021. The Fever retired her No. 24 in 2017.

Catchings isn't the only Indiana legend who has sent their support to Haliburton, who averaged 17.3 points, 8.6 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game during the 2025 playoffs.

“I felt the gut punch to Pacer Nation, not only from the loss, but the loss of our fearless leader @tyresehaliburton. The man upstairs always has a master plan and ‘this to shall pass,'” Reggie Miller wrote on Instagram. “I’m very grateful of the @pacers TEAM for bringing so much pride, grit and togetherness back to Indiana basketball.. Masterful job on the sideline Coach Rick Carlisle, and let’s not forget about all the men and women who work in the Front Offices who sacrifice a lot of their time to make things happen.. #OGProudPacer”

Haliburton, for his part, broke his silence in a lengthy post via X, in which he showed his appreciation for Pacers fans and promised to “do everything in my power to get back right.”