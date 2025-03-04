Defense has been a big issue of late for the Edmonton Oilers, but they can potentially find a solution to that problem by acquiring a new goalie ahead of this coming Friday's NHL trade deadline. The Oilers, who have gone just 1-5-0 while allowing 27 goals in their last six games, have been mentioned by NHL insider Frank Seravalli as an ideal suitor for one veteran netminder in Chicago Blackhawks goalie Petr Mrazek.

The 33-year-old Mrazek has become a good trade target in the eyes of Seravalli following the arrival and excellent debut in Chicago by Spencer Knight.

“Obviously now a crowded crease for Chicago,” Seravalli shared on on Daily Faceoff Live (h/t NHL Trade Rumors). “They’ve got to make a move, I think. They’re going to try to this week with Petr Mrazek to flip him somewhere. I don’t think they’re looking for much in return, quite honestly, I don’t even know if they’re looking for anything at all.

Seravalli then said that the Oilers could consider targeting Mrazek, who's been with the Blackhawks since the 2022-23 NHL season.

“I’m wondering if there’s a playoff team.. (clears throat).. Edmonton, that could use a guy that’s not going to have an acquisition cost,” Seravalli continued. Mrazek has a cap hit of $4.25 million on a contract that will expire at the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

“You just have to pay the third party broker to chop his pay in half. Get him down to $2.75M then you have him for next year as well. I know his numbers aren’t pretty this year, but he started out the year well and his numbers last year were excellent. I think he’s a pretty reliable bet for one more year at $2.75 [million].”

The emergence of Mrazek's name in trade rumors involving Edmonton comes amid speculation about the Oilers possible bid for St. Louis Blues star Jordan Binnington. Edmonton still has Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard on their goalie depth chart, but adding another netminder into the mix doesn't seem like a particularly bold move, especially with how poor Edmonton's defense has been lately.

In 33 games played with the Blackhawks so far this season, Mrazek has posted a 10-19-2 record to go with a 3.46 goals against average and a .890 save percentage through 33 appearances between the pipes.