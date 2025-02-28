Jordan Binnington and Connor McDavid were two of Canada's biggest heroes in last Thursday's 4 Nations Face-Off championship win versus the United States, and in a week's time, they could be NHL teammates.

Despite winning three of their last four games, the St. Louis Blues (27-26-6, 60 points) are five points behind the Vancouver Canucks for the final Western Conference Wild Card slot. They have decisions to make before the March 7 trade deadline, one of which could include shipping out a Great North savior and Stanley Cup-winning goalie.

Binnington, who famously stifled the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the 2019 Final, is a potential candidate to be moved if the Blues decide to shake up their roster. The organization is reportedly not committing to a fire sale, but general manager Doug Armstrong could be willing to unload some veteran players like Binnington.

If he decides to end St. Louis' current retooling plan and initiate a rebuild, the reigning Western Conference champions are a potential suitor. There are complicating factors, however, that must first be addressed.

“The Edmonton Oilers have been mentioned as a potential landing spot, although that would require some salary cap gymnastics and, more importantly, Doug Armstrong and Stan Bowman doing business after last summer's RFA offer sheets by the Blues,” ESPN's Greg Wyshynski writes.

Can Blues, Oilers make something work for Jordan Binnington?

Some fans speculate that Oilers GM Stan Bowman could be reluctant to negotiate with Armstrong after the latter extended offer sheets to two of the former's players, defenseman Philip Broberg and forward Dylan Holloway, and ultimately signed them last offseason. Bowman assures that he holds no ill-will, though, which makes a possible Binnington move worth discussing.

The 31-year-old netminder has an .899 save percentage through 41 games played and carries a $6 million average annual salary for the next two seasons. Edmonton (34-20-4, 72 points) will be hesitant to take the plunge, especially since it is unclear what version of Jordan Binnington will don the goalie mask.

He struggled early in the 4 Nations Face-Off, drawing the ire of many Canadians, before flipping the switch and thriving in the final. The 2011 third-round draft pick saved 31 of 33 shot attempts and was masterful in overtime in a 3-2 victory over the U.S. If the Oilers believe that he can display that type of clutch gene in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, then they have strong cause to pick up the phone.

The Blues are running out of time to decide how they want to proceed forward, both in the present and in the years to come. Binnington waits on them, as he mentally prepares himself for the possibility of bidding farewell to the only NHL franchise he has ever known.