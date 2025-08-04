The New York Jets are entering a new era under head coach Aaron Glenn in 2025. New York hired the former Jets cornerback after his successful stint as the defensive coordinator in Detroit over the past four seasons. Now the Jets are ready to retool the organization around Glenn's no-nonsense approach to football.

New York had a pretty eventful offseason outside of adding Glenn. The Jets added Justin Fields at quarterback after parting ways with Aaron Rodgers. They also drafted Armand Membou during the 2025 NFL Draft, adding some important talent on the team's o-line.

The Jets also rewarded franchise mainstays Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner with lucrative contract extensions.

For the first time in a while, there is reason to have optimism about the future of the Jets.

However, the beginning of a new regime is never seamless. The combination of a new coaching staff, paired with a large amount of roster overhaul, can often have disastrous results. Based on the recent reports out of training camp, that could be an issue for the Jets this fall.

But how worried should Jets fans be about the situation?

Below we will explore the biggest reason why the Jets should be panicking in the early days of NFL training camp.

Are Jets' sloppy training camp practices a bad omen ahead of 2025 NFL season?

The Jets looked absolutely terrible at Saturday's training camp practice.

New York's “green and white scrimmage”, which sought to replicate game situations, resulted in what Jared Schwartz of New York Post called “their sloppied showing since camp started.”

The jets committed 12 penalties, many of which were on pre-snap penalties on offense. Those penalties torpedoed each drive.

Glenn was clearly not pleased by his team's effort on Saturday.

“There were a lot of things we gotta clean up,” Glenn said after practice. “The one thing that I’m sure everybody saw were the penalties. I’m glad we had the refs out there, because that’s one thing we want to hit. We want to make sure we hit those hard. I want them to ref it just like it was a game. I thought they did a good job with that.”

Regardless, Glenn made no excuses for why his team was so sloppy.

“There’s no excuses, our players understand that,” Glenn added. “We know penalties, they’re discipline issues; we gotta make sure we’re more disciplined in that aspect on both sides of the ball. We will get those cleaned up, I promise you that, but there’s a lot of work to do.”

It is good that Glenn is giving his team some tough love during training camp. There is no better time to improve. But the first-year head coach will need to start seeing some results soon, otherwise the regular season could get ugly.

“We continue to emphasize it, and then we watch it as a group and we try to understand exactly — why did it happen? Some of the holding calls, those can be technical issues,” Glenn said. “As a coach, we try to fix those issues. Those are competitive penalties, for the most part. I’m not saying they’re OK, I’m not, but the thing is we have to coach the technique on that to make sure those don’t happen again. And our players have to understand that.”

What are realistic expectations for the Jets during the 2025 season?

To be clear, one bad training camp practice does not define this team.

The Jets could easily bounce back from Saturday's practice and get on the right track. After all, the regular season is still a month away. There's still plenty of time to get it together.

That said, fans in New York have to be concerned about how many growing pains the team may experience this fall.

Even if the Jets have a similar trajectory as the Lions, they could be in for a rough season. Detroit went 3-13-1 during the first season of the Dan Campbell era with Glenn as DC. They improved greatly after that, but the 2021 season was certainly humbling.

But there are some important differences between the 2021 Lions and 2025 Jets.

Detroit tore their roster down to the studs prior to the regular season, whereas New York still has plenty of talent on both sides of the football. At the very least, the Jets should be competitive in every game they play this season.

Ultimately, I see the ceiling for the Jets being eight or nine wins in 2025. But the first year of a new regime isn't necessarily about wins and losses.

Jets fans should hope to see signs of Aaron Glenn's culture taking hold in New York. Any wins that come on top of that are a bonus.