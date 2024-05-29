The Edmonton Oilers are gearing up for a crucial game at home against the Dallas Stars on Wednesday in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final, as they look to avoid falling down 3-1 in the series, and after a tough loss in Game 2, defenseman Darnell Nurse was catching a lot of flack. Oilers captain Connor McDavid backed up his teammate in his press conference ahead of Game 4.

“Nursey, he's a big piece of our room,” Connor McDavid said, via Sportsnet. “Plus/minus whatever, I know it's a funny stat. But he gives us everything he's got and he always has for a long time. Like I said, he's a big part of our room. I would expect him to have a great one tonight.”

— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 29, 2024 Expand Tweet

For the Oilers to tie the series with a win in Game 4, they will have to be better throughout the game. They have gotten off to strong starts, but have not been able to hold a lead. Darnell Nurse has been the target of criticism, and he will need to play better. The same goes for the defensive unit as a whole, but Stuart Skinner needs to perform better too.

Oilers failing to hold leads vs. Stars

The Oilers were able to steal Game 1 of the series on the road, in overtime, but the way that game went has been similar to the way Games 2 and 3 went. In Game 1, the Oilers got off to a fast start with Leon Draisaitl and Zach Hyman scoring goals to go up 2-0, but the Stars responded and got better throughout the game, eventually tying it and forcing overtime. McDavid saved the day with the overtime winner on that day.

In Game 2, Edmonton got off to another fast start, dominating the first period, but only finding the net once with Connor Brown scoring. That was after the Stars scored the first goal of the game as well. Dallas got better throughout the game once again, and went on to win 3-1 with two goals in the third period.

Game 3 was the tougher of the two losses, as Edmonton got off to a 2-0 lead and dominated the first with Zach Hyman and McDavid scoring goals. In the second period, the Oilers looked like a different team, as Dallas responded with three goals, two of them coming from Jason Robertson. The Oilers tied it at three entering the third, but Robertson scored his hat trick goal in that period, which was seen as a weak goal let in by Stuart Skinner, giving the Stars the lead for good.

These are two of the elite teams in the NHL, so it is unreasonable to expect one to dominate for a full 60 minutes, but the inconsistencies and the tendency to fade as the game progresses is troubling for the Oilers.