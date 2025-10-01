The one thing the Edmonton Oilers were missing over their last two Stanley Cup Finals losses was a capable goalie, and the Utah Mammoth might've just done them a massive favor. With Stuart Skinner failing to impress in the preseason, the Oilers acquired Connor Ingram in a trade with the Mammoth for future considerations on Wednesday morning. Utah also retained $800,000 of salary in the deal to allow the Oilers to fit Ingram under the salary cap.

The return was only a future consideration due to the situation surrounding Ingram. He spent most of last season in the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program and is still working his way back from those personal issues. The goaltender will start the season in the American Hockey League as he gets back up to speed, but if he manages to return to his old form, it shouldn't be long before he earns starts in Edmonton.

Ingram struggled last season in Utah's inaugural year, owning a 3.27 goals-against average and a .882 save percentage. After entering the assistance program, it was clear that there were some external factors affecting his play, which gives his supporters hope that he will return to his old self soon. It's the reason why GM Stan Bowman trusts him to be the answer to the Oilers' goaltending woes.

The 2023-24 season in Arizona is a good measuring stick for the kind of support Ingram can provide. He had 23 wins on a weak team, owning a 2.91 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage. While those numbers wouldn't win him any Vezina Trophies, it would've been more than enough to start for Edmonton the last two seasons and possibly lead Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl to their first Stanley Cup title.

All the chips are on the table for Edmonton this season, and acquiring Ingram is worth the try. Bowman and his staff must prove to McDavid that they are capable of finishing the job and winning him some championships, and getting a new goaltender was at the top of that to-do list.