The Utah Hockey Club has been a hit in their local market during their inaugural season. Even with the playoffs slipping away, excitement is growing as the mascot choices narrow down. But sad news came out of Utah on Sunday when goalie Connor Ingram was placed in the NHLPA Player Assistance Program. He took to social media and posted this emotional message.

“For those of you who don't know, earlier this season I lost my mother to breast cancer,” Ingram wrote. “After trying to make a return to playing, I have come to realize that I am not myself. At this point in my life, I need to put my health first and [sic] take the proper time I need away to come back at 100%.”

The Utah HC goalie continues, “Though many view the program as a resource for substance abuse, I want to recognize all that they do. I am once again privileged to have access to their network of world-class health professionals to hopefully avoid long-term negative effects of putting your health second. With the program's assistance, I look forward to getting the medical help I need and returning to a happy and healthy life.'

This is the second time that Ingram has entered the NHLPA's program. Back in 2021, he got help for obsessive-compulsive disorder, or OCD. He was a member of the Nashville Predators at the time. Last year, he won the Bill Masterton Trophy for “perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey” with Utah.

Ingram has struggled this season after the best year of his career back in Arizona. The Utah HC squad will ride with Karel Vajelmka, who just signed an extension, for the remainder of this season. Ingram is under contract through next season, so hopefully he plays for the Hockey Club next season.