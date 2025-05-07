Connor McDavid has added another incredible achievement to his already historic career, joining Wayne Gretzky in one of the NHL's most exclusive clubs. The Edmonton Oilers captain recorded his fourth consecutive postseason with at least 10 assists, cementing his status as one of the league's premier playmakers.

The only players with longer streaks in NHL history are Gretzky with seven straight postseasons, Jari Kurri with six, and Mark Messier with five. McDavid now stands among legends, continuing to redefine what is possible on the ice.

His remarkable consistency is not just a testament to his skill but also his ability to elevate his game when it matters most. McDavid's vision and precision in setting up his teammates has made him a nightmare for defenses. His latest milestone was achieved with ease, as he dished out assists with pinpoint accuracy throughout the Oilers' playoff run.

But McDavid's excellence does not stop there. He also became the second-fastest player in Stanley Cup Playoffs history to reach 90 career assists. McDavid hit this mark in just 81 playoff games, trailing only Gretzky, who reached 90 assists in an astonishing 63 games. Mario Lemieux, another all-time great, did it in 97 games. For McDavid to be mentioned alongside Gretzky and Lemieux at just 28 years old is a testament to his generational talent.

During the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, McDavid shattered another one of Gretzky's records. He tallied 34 assists, breaking the Great One's previous record of 31 for most assists in a single postseason. Even though the Oilers fell short in the Finals against the Florida Panthers, McDavid's performance did not go unnoticed. He won the Conn Smythe Trophy as the playoff MVP, becoming one of the few players in history to earn the honor despite his team not winning the Cup.

As McDavid continues his playoff dominance, fans and analysts alike are left wondering what heights he will reach next. His name is already etched alongside Gretzky, Kurri, and Messier, and he is showing no signs of slowing down. For Edmonton, the hope is that McDavid's brilliance will finally lead them back to Stanley Cup glory.