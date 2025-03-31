The Edmonton Oilers have already gotten back Leon Draisaitl after the star center missed four games because of a lower-body injury. But still missing in the team's lineup is another superstar center in the form of Connor McDavid, who has not played in the last four Edmonton games due to a lower-body injury.

But it may not be long before McDavid finally joins the Oilers on the ice again, with Edmonton head coach Kris Knoblauch hinting about it.

“He might join us later on the trip, but not now,” Knoblauch said about the potential return date of McDavid (h/t Derek Van Diest of NHL.com).

The Oilers, which leaned on the heroics of Draisaitl to eke out a 3-2 overtime win at home last Saturday over the Calgary Flames, are scheduled to start a four-game road trip this coming Tuesday versus the Vegas Golden Knights.

When will Connor McDavid rejoin the Oilers?

Although Knoblauch did not provide an exact time for the three-time Hart Memorial Trophy winner's return to action, he further allayed fears of Connor McDavid missing time in the upcoming NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, which the Oilers are very much expected to make.

“We know a ballpark point where it’s going to be and it’s not going to be the next game or two,” Knoblauch continued. “We feel it should be before the regular season ends, so we’re looking at one, two (weeks), at the most three, because that’s what we have left in our season, but he’ll be [back] before the regular season is over.”

It is all about making sure that the 28-year-old McDavid is ready when the Oilers need him the most.

“I think the most important thing is that he is healthy and 100 percent for the playoffs,” Knoblauch added. “To say the regular season is not that important and we’re not playing for anything and putting in time is a little far-fetched. We’re not in that position. When he is healthy, we want him joining and want him playing, but we’re not going to push something that might get worse.”

So far in the 2024-25 NHL regular season, Connor McDavid has 26 goals to go with 64 assists for 90 points.

Without McDavid in their last four outings, the Oilers have gone 2-2-0 with 12 goals scored and 16 allowed. They also posted a low 5-on-5 PDO of 91.8, though, it's worth noting that Draisaitl was also not around in three of those contests.

McDavid is not traveling with the Oilers for the Golden Knights game, per Knoblauch. That means the earliest the four-time Ted Lindsay Award winner can hit the ice will be on Thursday when the Oilers visit the San Jose Sharks.