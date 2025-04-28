Although they continuously make life stressful on their fans, the Edmonton Oilers always have a fighting chance. That is especially true when they are facing the Los Angeles Kings in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The defending Western Conference champions once again showed tremendous resolve in this opening-round series, overcoming a two-goal deficit in the third period and winning Game 4 in overtime on a Leon Draisaitl power-play score. The rip-roaring 4-3 victory electrified Rogers Place and provided further evidence of this squad's endless determination.

Fully encapsulating the Oilers' erratic nature, Evan Bouchard made a costly turnover that led to a Kevin Fiala goal in the second period before lighting the lamp twice in the final period. The polarizing defenseman hit a beautiful one-timer with less than 30 seconds remaining in regulation, posting his second straight multi-goal game when Edmonton needed it most.

Draisaitl further embodied the team's signature tenacity when he tapped in the clincher off a rebound with just 1:42 left in the first OT period. The former Hart Memorial Trophy winner and reigning Rocket Richard Trophy recipient sends the action back to LA with the series tied at two games apiece.

Fellow NHL and Oilers superstar Connor McDavid speaks on the team's ability to consistently climb out of holes and prevail. There's a strong belief in here,” the 2024 Conn Smythe Trophy winner said, per ESPN. “A strong belief that we're never out. People are doubting us, we're putting ourselves in bad spots, but we're working. We're digging our way out.”

Can the Oilers maintain momentum moving forward?

The Oilers were down 0-3 against the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final last season but forced a decisive Game 7 and fought valiantly in defeat. They trailed 4-0 and 5-2 in Game 1 versus the Kings but somehow erupted in the final minutes to tie the score. Phillip Danault delivered a heartbreaker soon after, though, to hand Edmonton a 6-5 loss.

McDavid, Draisaitl and the rest of this gritty group recovered from that gut-punch and a 2-0 series deficit and have now pulled even once more. Now, they will try to finish the job.

Los Angeles has tasted postseason elimination at the hands of Edmonton in three straight years. Expect a palpable sense of desperation to permeate Crypto.com Arena in Tuesday's Game 5 showdown. The puck will drop at 10 p.m. ET.