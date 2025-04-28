For the Edmonton Oilers to be elite, they need a balanced game plan. Although Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are two of the best at their respective positions, they can't always score two or three goals a game.

Following the Oilers' Game 4 comeback against the Los Angeles Kings, that was their request

“I would like to have a better start,” said McDavid, who had two assists. I don't want to have to keep digging ourselves out of two, three, four-goal leads.

“But it is good that we've shown them that we can. We're a tough group to close out in games. We've got some good players that make plays coming down the stretch.”

Being a tough group is great. However, having to close out every game when trailing is a recipe for disaster. After all, this is the NHL playoffs.

If a goalie gets hot, it's a more difficult chance for that team. However, if a goalie is struggling, it makes it more urgent to come back. Then, guys start playing desperately and making bad decisions on the ice.

Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid want the Oilers to improve

Considering that the two players are some of the league's elite, their request needs to be noted. Although Edmonton was middle of the pack for goals allowed, it shouldn't be a problem in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Regardless of those shortcomings, Draisaitl feels that the team's identity is rooted in comebacks.

That's our identity in here. We've built that years ago. It's a mentality that we have, that we're never going to quit, no matter what,” Draisaitl said. “We've shown that in the series so far, maybe a little bit too much. We've got to find a way to play with a lead.

“It shows a lot of character, and we can be really proud of that. But you don't want to do that every night.”

He makes a valid point that head coach Kris Knoublach should be wary of. Preparing a solid defensive attack can allow McDavid and Draisaitl to be more effective.

They won't have to be the heroes and can allow the offense to flow smoothly. After all, Draisaitl led the NHL with 52 goals, and McDavid had 74 assists on the season.

Their dynamic alone is enough to carry a team to a win. The Oilers will hope to win Game 5 against the Kings, with a more balanced approach.

However, the mantra of “defense wins championships” might be applicable here. Or at the very least, it can give the two stars some cushion to make winning plays.