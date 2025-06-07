Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers won Game 1 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final. Game 2 is a crucial contest as it could set the tone for the remainder of the series. And so far, both the Oilers and Florida Panthers are laying everything on the line in what has turned into an extremely chaotic first period of play.

Florida scored the first goal of the game, but did not hold the lead long. Edmonton tied the game and even took the lead on a power play snipe from Evan Bouchard. The Panthers went on to tie the game again, but a goaltender interference penalty gave Edmonton another chance at the lead. And it was an opportunity McDavid did not miss as he set up Leon Draisaitl with an unreal move.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more details.