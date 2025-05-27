The Edmonton Oilers have the chance to take a three games to one stranglehold on the Dallas Stars when they meet in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final on Tuesday night at Rogers Place.

The Oilers won in convincing fashion in Game 3, a 6-1 final score that put them on top in the series. The Oilers were powered by a pair of goals each from Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman along with another top-notch performance in between the pipes from Stuart Skinner.

Hyman is doing more than just scoring, as he currently leads all postseason players with 109 total hits so far in 2025, including 19 in the past two games against Dallas. And it's caught the attention of McDavid, who had a particular term to describe Hyman's physicality, via NHL.com.

“It's impressive to watch, amazing to watch, and I get a front row seat to it every night,” McDavid said. “He's a wrecking ball out there right now. Everybody's buying in, though, and doing things that maybe aren't the most comfortable thing, or the thing they're most used to doing, and obviously he's leading the way that way.”

With his two goals in Game 3 against the Stars, Hyman now has five goals in 14 postseason games. He scored 27 goals during the regular season, down from his career-high 54 goals he scored in 2023-24.

Oilers' Zach Hyman close to setting NHL playoff history

Hyman knows all about playoff hockey, and said that going outside of his physical comfort zone is a must in playoff action.

“You just have to keep coming,” Hyman said. “No matter what adversity you face, you have to keep coming. It's what I do. It's what our entire team does.

“It's not like you go into every shift saying I'm going to hammer this guy or that guy. But it's playoffs. It's about doing everything you can, taking the body every time you can. It's a mindset you have to have. Our whole team is like that. Guys are doing things outside their comfort zone because that's what it takes.”

With 109 postseason hits, Hyman is just 17 away from matching the all-time mark of 126 playoff hits by Blake Coleman with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2020.

The Oilers and Stars will do battle on Tuesday night starting at 8:00 p.m. ET before the series once again returns to Dallas for Game 5 on Thursday.