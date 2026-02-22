Team USA took the 2-1 overtime victory over Canada. Connor Hellebuyck was the star for Team USA, stopping 41 of 42 shots in the game. As he helped Team USA to Olympic gold, Canada had to settle for silver.

After the contest, Canadian star Connor McDavid had praise for Hellebuyck, according to TSN.

“I thought we played a great game, their goalie played very well,” McDavid said after the game.

Hellebuyck was not just good in the gold medal game against Canada, but was great all tournament long. He stopped 131 of 137 shots in the tournament, good for a .956 save percentage and a 1.18 goals against average, both the best marks in the tournament. This led to Hellebuyck being named the Winter Olympics' Best Goaltender and named to the tournaments' all star team.

Meanwhile, McDavid led the tournament in points and also broke an Olympic record. He had two goals and 11 assists in these Games. This broke the previous record for most points previously held by Teemu Selanne and Saku Koivu. It also led to McDavid being named the MVP of the tournament, as well as the best forward and a member of the All-Star team.

Some fans of Team USA were upset that Hellebuyck did not win the award, but voting also was finished by the end of the first period, according to hockey insider Frank Seravalli.

Regardless, McDavid was worthy of the MVP award, as noted by Canadian captain Sidney Crosby, per Karissa Donkin of CBC Sports.

“To be able to elevate to the level that he was at is unheard of. It's something that's amazing to see up close. You feel for him just because he did so much and led in every possible way. We all want to win for each other, but especially for him,” Crosby said of McDavid.

As the Olympic break has come to an end, players will return to the NHL. NHL play resumes on Wednesday, and McDavid will return to the ice against the Anaheim Ducks that day. As a positive for the Edmonton Oilers' captain, he will not have to face Hellebuyck again in the regular season.