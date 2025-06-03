The Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers are squaring off in the Stanley Cup Final again. After last year's seven-game classic, Edmonton has home ice this year, hoping to avoid a similar fate to last season. One player who is certainly hoping for a Cup is Oilers veteran Corey Perry. As he prepares for his sixth Stanley Cup Final appearance, Perry is not considering retirement after the season.

Corey Perry says he's never seriously thought about retiring and he won't be doing that this summer. He intends to play a 21st NHL season in 2025-26. pic.twitter.com/UZG3ujcLQ1 — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) June 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Corey Perry says he's never seriously thought about retiring, and he won't be doing that this summer. He intends to play a 21st NHL season in 2025-26,” TSN's Chris Johnston reported from media day.

Perry is finishing his second season with the Oilers and his 20th in the National Hockey League. He is one of the few players on Edmonton's roster who has won a title, lifting Lord Stanley in his second season with the Anaheim Ducks in 2007. Since then, he has been on the losing side of the Final four times. The 2020 Dallas Stars, 2021 Montreal Canadiens, 2022 Tampa Bay Lightning, and 2024 Edmonton Oilers all lost in the Cup Final with Perry.

The Oilers have used Perry in a depth role effectively since he joined the team in the middle of last season. He has scored 27 goals in 119 regular-season games and added eight goals in 35 postseason games. His physicality is a welcome sight for the Oilers, especially when they go against the Panthers.

The Oilers do have a significant injury that Perry can help paper over. Zach Hyman is a key player for Edmonton, burying Connor McDavid's mid-boggling assists and playing a physical game. Perry got the bump to the top line in practice, according to Troy Brar, and will try to play that role against the Panthers. McDavid is looking for revenge after last year's Game 7 loss, so everyone on his line should be expecting some more excellent play in this series.