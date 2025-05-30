The Edmonton Oilers lost in heartbreaking fashion to the Florida Panthers in the 2024 Stanley Cup Final — but they're getting another crack at it a year later.

For the second straight time, the Oilers dispatched the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference Final, this time taking just five games to get the job done. Edmonton beat Dallas 6-3 in Game 5 at American Airlines Center on Thursday night.

The focus now turns to another glorious opportunity to bring a Stanley Cup to Alberta for the first time since 1990 — and star forward Leon Draisaitl is relishing the challenge.

“We know what they’re about,” Draisaitl said of the Panthers, per The Athletic's Daniel Nugent-Bowman. “We played them seven times. They’re a good team. We’re a really good team as well. It’s nice to get a shot at getting some revenge.”

The Oilers were one of just 10 teams in the history of the National Hockey League to erase an 0-3 postseason deficit, looking down and out after Game 3 against the Panthers but going on to win each of Games 4, 5 and 6.

Unfortunately for the squad, they were unable to complete the comeback — something only four teams have done — losing 2-1 in Game 7 at Amerant Bank Arena.

This time around, the Oilers will have home-ice advantage; they finished third in the Pacific Division, while the Panthers were third in the Atlantic. Game 1 between the two juggernauts is set for Wednesday night at Rogers Place.

The 1st Stanley Cup Final rematch since 2008-09

The Oilers erased an 0-2 deficit against the Los Angeles Kings in Round 1, winning in six games before defeating the Vegas Golden Knights and Stars in five each. The Panthers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning in five, Toronto Maple Leafs in seven and Carolina Hurricanes in five.

It's the third consecutive time Florida will play for hockey immortality after winning the franchise's inaugural championship last year. Edmonton is making back-to-back Finals trips for the first time since the Oilers dynasty of the 80's, when the franchise won four Cups in 1984, 1985, 1987 and 1988.

After shockingly trading Wayne Gretzky following title No. 4, the Oil won again in 1990. They marched all the way to the league's ultimate series again in 2006, but lost to the Hurricanes in seven games.

This is the first time there's been a back-to-back East and West champion since the Pittsburgh Penguins and Detroit Red Wings played twice in 2008 and 2009. The Wings won in six in '08, and the Pens got revenge in a seven-game thriller in '09.

This time around, Draisaitl and his teammates have some unfinished business as they look to bring Lord Stanley back to Canada for the first time since the Montreal Canadiens won it all in 1993.

“We’ve prepared to be in this position for a long time. These are more normal positions for us now,” said Connor McDavid, who once again leads the playoffs in scoring after playing hero in Game 5 against the Stars. “The moment doesn’t feel big. It doesn’t feel anything other than a hockey game. That allows you to make your play.”

The Oilers and Panthers have made a lot of enemies along the way, but regardless of who you cheer for, the 2025 Stanley Cup Final is going to be electric. Florida is looking to establish itself as a modern-day dynasty, while Edmonton is desperate to capture a championship in the McDavid and Draisaitl era.

After a couple days of rest and relaxation — for both teams — puck drops at Rogers Place just past 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday night.