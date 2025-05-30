The Edmonton Oilers beat the Dallas Stars on Thursday to clinch their second consecutive trip to the Stanley Cup Final. They earned a rematch with the Florida Panthers, who await them in the Final after beating the Carolina Hurricanes. It is hockey tradition not to touch any trophy until the Stanley Cup, including the Clarence S. Campbell Bowl for winning the Western Conference Final. Did the Oilers grab the trophy? Or did they live by the old superstition?

Mcdavid wasted no time touching the Clarence S. Campbell Bowl this year👀🏆 pic.twitter.com/CJQQp404bS — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) May 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

Oilers captain Connor McDavid made no mistake about it, grabbing the trophy with two hands from NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly. After last year's West Final win over the Stars, McDavid did not touch the Campbell Bowl, and they lost to the Panthers in the Cup Final. McDavid had that in mind when he went up to the podium on Thursday.

“It’s pretty obvious, I think,” McDavid told Stephen Hawkins of the Associated Press. “Touch it this year, hopefully we win.”

When the Panthers beat the Hurricanes in Game 5 on Wednesday, they did not touch the Prince of Wales Trophy. Fans could point to the touching or non-touching when the Cup Final is over. If the Panthers win, the superstition lives on. And if the Oilers take them down, maybe it will be dead forever.

The Oilers jumped on Stars goalie Jake Oettinger early, forcing him out of the game in the first period. After the Stars staged a comeback, cutting a 3-0 deficit to 3-2, McDavid took matters into his own hands. He scooped up a loose puck, flew down the ice, and beat Casey DeSmith to end the threat.

The Oilers are a strong defensive team and are getting great goaltending from Stuart Skinner. Add that to their elite offensive skill, and they are back in the Stanley Cup Final for the second straight year.