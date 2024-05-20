Although the Vancouver Canucks will be without their leading scorer in these playoffs in Brock Boeser, the Edmonton Oilers are trying to not let that change the way they are approaching Game 7 of the series, as head coach Kris Knoblauch said ahead of the game.

“We need to not let down,” Kris Knoblauch said, via Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650. “Not take a step ack and think it's going to be easy. I've seen it many times before where a team is missing a key player, and everyone steps up their game.”

Brock Boeser has been the Canucks' best forward in these playoffs, and he will not return even if the team advances due to blood clotting issues. Luckily, it is not viewed as a life-threatening situation, but it is unfortunate for the Canucks.

The Oilers came away with a 5-1 win over the Canucks in Game 6 on Saturday, turning in an offensive performance that many have been expecting throughout these playoffs. The Canucks have won while dealing with numerous injuries throughout these playoffs, starting with goalies Thatcher Demko and Casey DeSmith. Now, they will be without their top forward. It will be on players like JT Miller and Elias Pettersson to step up to fill the scoring void in Game 7 and beyond if they advance.

Based on the playoffs so far, it would be a surprise if the Canucks did not come out firing in Game 7 even though Boeser is out. That clearly is just the makeup of their team at this point, which is why Knoblauch is saying that the Oilers can not let up.

Oilers need offense to show up again in Game 7

Going into the playoffs, it was known that the Oilers would thrive on offense, given the high-powered players they have headlined by Connor McDavis and Leon Draisaitl. Scoring a lot has been the recipe for success for the Oilers this postseason. Leaning on goaltending and defense is not, as it might be for other teams left.

In the first round against the Los Angeles Kings, three out of the Oilers' four wins came when they scored four or more goals. In the three wins against the Canucks, two of the wins came when Edmonton found the back of the net at least four times. The other win, Edmonton came out on top by the score of 3-2.

The Oilers can not afford to be lolled into a false sense of security with Boeser out of the lineup. The Canucks still have plenty of star power with Miller, Pettersson and others like Quinn Hughes who are capable of putting the puck in the back of the net.

In all likelihood, it will still be a tough battle to advance and face the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference Final.