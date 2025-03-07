The San Jose Sharks have already made a few trades ahead of the March 7th NHL Trade Deadline. But with hours remaining until 3 PM Friday afternoon, their work is not yet complete. The Sharks still have some cards to deal with before these proceedings come to an end. And it appears as if Jake Walman is on his way to the Edmonton Oilers.

The Sharks and Oilers are finalizing a Walman trade, as first reported by The Fourth Period's David Pagnotta. Pagnotta reports that Walman has been informed that he is headed to Edmonton. However, this trade may not be officially completed for some time. Daily Faceoff reporter Frank Seravalli noted that Edmonton is working through roster issues, and could wait until rosters expand at midnight Friday morning.

Walman is in the midst of his first season with the Sharks. He had spent the previous two seasons with the Detroit Red Wings before the Red Wings traded him before the 2024 NHL Draft. In 2024-25, Walman has scored six goals and 32 points for San Jose in 50 games. His 32 points are already a career-high for the 29-year-old defenseman.

How Jake Walman fits Oilers lineup

The Oilers are trying to win the Stanley Cup in 2025. And they have made some major moves to achieve this goal. The Oilers signed John Klingberg to give them some depth on the blueline earlier in the year. More recently, they traded for Trent Frederic in a three-team deal with the Boston Bruins and New Jersey Devils.

Edmonton has sought a defenseman despite the Klingberg signing. Reports had indicated they were seeking a depth option on the trade market. Walman is more than a depth option, however. The Sharks defenseman is a legitimate top-four defenseman who could vastly improve the team's blueline.

Walman could immediately slot in on the top pairing and eat major minutes. He does have some defensive shortcomings, however, which could see him drop to the second pairing. Still, his offensive ability could work very well up the defensive lineup.

There is still work to be done between the Oilers and Sharks as it pertains to a Jake Walman trade. In any event, it would be a massive addition for Edmonton. Let's see if they can complete this deal before the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline on Friday afternoon.