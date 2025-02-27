The San Jose Sharks have once again trudged through an incredibly difficult rebuilding season that has them in last place in the Pacific Division by a wide margin. They'll once again be nowhere close to a playoff spot, now making it several years since they last qualified.

As the NHL Trade Deadline approaches, Sharks general manager Mike Grier has his work cut out for him. He's already traded Cody Ceci and Mikael Granlund to the Dallas Stars, and could be on the verge of several additional moves.

According to David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, Grier has several options to consider as the Deadline looms and specifically named players like Luke Kunin, Nico Sturn, and Alexandar Georgiev as players who could soon be on their way out of town, via the Fourth Period:

“Forwards Luke Kunin and Nico Sturm are playing on expiring contracts and are eligible to become unrestricted free agents July 1. The Sharks have made both players available and both are considered prime candidates to be moved by March 7 at 3pm ET. Kunin, 27, owns a $2.75 million salary cap hit, while the 29-year-old Sturm comes with a $2 million cap figure.

“Teams have inquired about some of San Jose’s other players, including defenceman Mario Ferraro, who has another year remaining on his contract after this season.

“Sharks goalies Alexandar Georgiev and Vitek Vanecek are also up for grabs, but the team has used up all three of its salary retention slots and both netminders might not be moved due to their cap figures – both are also in the final year of their respective contracts.”

The NHL Trade Deadline is March 7; all trades must be completed that afternoon by 3:00 PM EST.

The Sharks could shed more contracts at the NHL Trade Deadline

In addition to the trade of Ceci and Granlund to the Stars, the Sharks have also overhauled their goaltending in the last season and a half.

Gone are MacKenzie Blackwood and Kaapo Kahkonen, both of whom were traded; arriving between the pipes were Georgiev from the Colorado Avalanche and Vitek Vanacek from the New Jersey Devils.

Both goalies are on the final year of their respective contracts and could also be moved by Grier.