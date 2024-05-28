The Edmonton Oilers looked like they were on their way to a huge Game 3 victory in the West Finals against the Dallas Stars on Monday night, but things took a turn for the worst, giving up a 2-0 lead in the second period and eventually losing the contest 5-3.

Stuart Skinner didn't have much to do in the first period as the Oilers dominated offensively, but that changed in the second as he allowed three goals before another two in the final period. Skinner made it clear he needs to be better, but head coach Kris Knoblauch also came to his defense.

Via The Athletic:

“It was a little bit frustrating. You knew that they were going to push back. These guys obviously want to make it to the finals,” Skinner said. “We just let off the gas a little bit. When they started rolling, they just kept rolling. Once they got momentum, we, as a whole unit, we were just watching them do their thing.

“We allowed them to do what they wanted for the majority of the second period.”

“It was a complete reversal of the first period,” Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said. “We were just hoping things would just continue sailing the way it had in the first period. It caught us by surprise.

“We had the start that we needed, but we took our foot off the pedal.”

Edmonton didn't keep the intensity up and it resulted in Game 3 being flipped on its head on home ice. Skinner also allowed a questionable goal in the third to Jason Robertson, which ended up being the game-winner.

“That’s something that I’ve got to save,” he said.

Oilers looking to respond

After a thrilling 3-2 overtime win in the series opener, Edmonton has now lost the last two games. Game 2 ended 3-1 before the ugly outcome on Monday in Oil Country.

Article Continues Below

The Oilers probably had their worst period of these playoffs in the second, giving up three goals in a span of just 3:33 minutes. Connor McDavid was vocal on just how poor his team played in that moment:

“I’m not sure where those 10-15 minutes come from, but that’s as bad as it’s been throughout the playoffs,” McDavid said.

“You could definitely feel their urgency, their desperation, their level go up — and we just didn’t match it.”

It's hard to put the blame on Skinner, anyway. Sure, he conceded some goals, but the usually solid Oilers blue line was non-existent. The Stars were barraging them from every angle imaginable.

“I don’t think he had much opportunity in the second period,” Knoblauch said. “He made that huge breakaway save.

“There are always goals that go in. It happens. I liked the saves that he made. He gave us a chance to win it.”

Skinner ultimately made 17 saves on 21 shots. The Oilers now trail 2-1 in this series and have one more game at home before heading back to Texas. Game 4 will be seen as a must-win because going into a 3-1 hole on the road is risky business.

After how Game 3 unfolded, you better believe every player on this roster will be hungry to come out and respond.