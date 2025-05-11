Stuart Skinner or Calvin Pickard? It's a question that Edmonton Oilers fans were preparing to mull over for the next two days. They hoped Pickard was close enough to a return that he could be the Oilers' starting goalie for Game 4. However, Kris Knoblauch decided not to keep anyone in suspense and made the decision early on Sunday afternoon.

“Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch announced Calvin Pickard will not play Game 4 tomorrow night,” Elliotte Friedman reported on social media.

Knoblauch making the decision might not be the correct way to put it. If he is willing to go out on a limb and say Skinner is the starter this early, it likely means that Pickard is nowhere near returning in the next two days. Pickard's injury must have been much worse than expected after Game 2, and Oilers fans might want to settle in for another couple of games of Skinner.

The only hope for Edmonton is that Skinner doesn't let the doubters get into his head before Game 4. Game 3 didn't go well for him, as he became the brunt of the joke after two first period goals and the shocking Vegas Golden Knights winner with 0.6 seconds remaining. The Oilers need Skinner's best on Monday, and letting him prepare to start for the next 36 hours might be the correct move.

Stuart Skinner struggled for the Oilers in Game 3

Skinner's performance in Game 3 did nothing to give the fans hope. Take away how he allowed the goals and whether he should've over-committed to Reilly Smith on the game-winner. Four goals allowed on 24 shots isn't enough to get the job done for the Oilers, and that's about as simple as Knoblauch and the coaching staff can make it.

It wasn't that Pickard was lights out with his .888 save percentage and 2.84 goals-against average. However, it seemed like he could always make the crucial save when the Oilers needed it. The opposite is true for Skinner, as he always seems to give up a backbreaking goal when Edmonton needs a stop. It's unclear how he will turn it around, but the Oilers need the Skinner that led them to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final last season, at minimum.