The Edmonton Oilers entered Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final looking to even the series with the Florida Panthers at two wins apiece. Things did not look very good early, as the Panthers jumped out to a 3-0 lead after the first period. That prompted the Oilers to remove their goalie, Stuart Skinner, for the second straight game.

That decision jump-started Edmonton, as they rebounded quickly in the second period. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins got the scoring started on the power play, with assists from Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. Darnell Nurse scored 11 minutes later, cutting the deficit to 3-2.

Then Draisaitl once again found the scoresheet, picking up his second assist of the game. Vasily Podkolzin found the back of the net, tying the game at 3 late in the second. With his second point, Draisaitl made Stanley Cup Playoff history.

He became the first European-born player ever to reach 30 playoff points in three different postseasons, according to the NHL Public Relations Department. All three have come in the last four years, doing so in 2022, 2024, and 2025.

In what has become an insane Stanley Cup Final game. The Oilers actually took a 4-3 lead with just over six minutes left. Jake Walman blasted a nasty slap shot past Sergei Bobrovsky, sending Edmonton into euphoria. It appeared as though they were going to square this series. But the Panthers showed incredible resiliency once again, tying the game with 19 seconds remaining.

Sam Reinhart lit the lamp short side after backup goalie Calvin Pickard was caught out of position.

The game is headed to overtime, where the Oilers will look to make more history.

No team in Stanley Cup Finals history has ever overcome a three-goal deficit after the first period to win. Six teams have overcome three-goal deficits, but in each instance, they got at least one back before the first period ended.