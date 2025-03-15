The Edmonton Oilers grabbed a much-needed win on Friday night, beating the New York Islanders 2-1 in overtime thanks to superstar Leon Draisaitl.

The German found the back of the net to give his team the victory, scoring his fifth OT winner of 2024-25, which is tied for the most in a single season.

Leon Draisaitl's now tied the record for the most OT winners in a single season with five! 🚨 https://t.co/nPsmx92S2k pic.twitter.com/rnunrhESLV — NHL (@NHL) March 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

On top of that, Draisaitl just hit 100 points, which is second in the NHL behind reigning Hart Trophy winner Nathan MacKinnon. Draisaitl is having a dominant campaign, leading the Oilers with 49 goals and 51 assists. He's now scored three times in his last two games as well, netting twice in the win over the Isles.

At this rate, Leon Draisaitl has every chance at winning MVP himself. While Connor McDavid is still a superstar in his own right, Draisaitl has been the go-to guy for Edmonton this season.

“He's been the horse for us. He's been the catalyst most nights,” defenseman Darnell Nurse told The Athletic's Daniel Nugent-Bowman. “He's one of the best players in the world and he’s showing it night in and night out.”

“I've seen Leon take control of his game,” head coach Kris Knoblauch said. “He's always been a good player. He's always been dominant – one of the best forwards every single night. That's a star player.”

“You look at other star players and who they get to play with … and he's not playing with guys who are making Olympic teams or are All-Stars,” Knoblauch said.

Leon Draisaitl leads the NHL in goals with 49 and the next closest is William Nylander at 36. It feels like a foregone conclusion he will win the “Rocket” Richard race, but there's no question that the ultimate goal is finally bringing a Stanley Cup back to Oil Country. The personal accolades are great but every player wants to reach the Promised Land.

The Oilers are in second in the Pacific Division with a 38-24-4 record.